Hybrid

4.7 36 reviews

Hell Raiser OG

aka Hell Raiser OG Kush

Hell Raiser OG

Hell Raiser OG, bred by Archive Seed Bank, is a 60% indica-dominant cross between Fire OG and Face Off OG. After its 72-day flowering time indoors, Hell Raiser OG produces round, crystal covered buds that show off its OG lineage through a sour lemon and pine aroma. Hell Raiser OG took 1st place in the concentrates category of the 2014 High Times San Francisco Cannabis Cup.

36

Lineage

Face Off OG
Fire OG
Hell Raiser OG

