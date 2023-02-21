High Desert Sour Sage effects are mostly energizing.
High Desert Sour Sage potency is higher THC than average.
High Desert Sour Sage is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and creative. High Desert Sour Sage has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, High Desert Sour Sage, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to High Desert Sour Sage
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
High Desert Sour Sage strain effects
High Desert Sour Sage strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop High Desert Sour Sage products near you
Similar to High Desert Sour Sage near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—