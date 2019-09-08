Bred by Archive Seed Bank, High Five is an homage to the famous ski run in Tahoe, and it crosses Tahoe OG with Do-Si-Dos. Plants grow strong and tall with wonderfully resinous buds, and the high is potent and sedating. Remember to wait until after you’re on the chairlift to consume High Five, or you might never leave the lodge.
