stock photo similar to High Fructose Corn Syrup
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

High Fructose Corn Syrup

High Fructose Corn Syrup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. High Fructose Corn Syrup is known to have a THC content of approximately 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, High Fructose Corn Syrup features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of High Fructose Corn Syrup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about High Fructose Corn Syrup's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Fructose Corn Syrup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to High Fructose Corn Syrup

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop High Fructose Corn Syrup products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to High Fructose Corn Syrup near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight