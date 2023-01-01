High Fructose Corn Syrup
High Fructose Corn Syrup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. High Fructose Corn Syrup is known to have a THC content of approximately 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, High Fructose Corn Syrup features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of High Fructose Corn Syrup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about High Fructose Corn Syrup's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Fructose Corn Syrup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to High Fructose Corn SyrupOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop High Fructose Corn Syrup products near you
Similar to High Fructose Corn Syrup near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—