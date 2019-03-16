ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. High School Sweetheart
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of High School Sweetheart
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 22 reviews

High School Sweetheart

High School Sweetheart

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, High School Sweetheart is a cross of Cherry Pie Kush and Grateful Breath. This hybrid grows large dense buds with big calyxes, boasting lots of resin perfect for hash production. High School Sweetheart offers pungent earthy aromas with fruity and gassy undertones. Its effects are light and energetic.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

22

Show all

Avatar for kimple22
Member since 2019
Fell in love after a few hits. Got some of this grown by Grow Sciences, top notch. Cherry pie, one of the parents, is one of my all time favorites. I buy everything it’s in. That being said, this acted like a solid 50/50 hybrid for me. I tend to lean towards indicas for pain and anxiety. This is a p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Garybigboy
Member since 2019
it indeed was tasty, I put it in the same league as Scooby snacks, sort of energetic but just not able to focus but overall good bud
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for jsmoritz2000
Member since 2016
Tasty if you love sweet and fruity bud. Very uplifting, happy and social buzz. Potent and intensely euphoric.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for PeachHeck
Member since 2018
Helped a lot with my headache. I’m a habitual migrainer, which sucks but this made it a little better. I paired with a dab of Skywalker Kush pull/snap from Ultra Health because I only had the flower of this. Honestly it’s the most relief I’ve had all day. Tastes really good as well, not necessarily...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for millatyme
Member since 2017
Very tasty! Smells good too w/ hints of blueberry. Energy immediately
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find High School Sweetheart nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry High School Sweetheart nearby.

Products with High School Sweetheart

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for High School Sweetheart nearby.

Most popular in