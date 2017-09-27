White Gold from Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid that mixes White Widow with Himalayan Gold. Its dense colas are caked in sticky resin and produce a pungent Haze aroma. White Gold tastes sweet and earthy with a hint of fruitiness, supplying euphoric effects that won’t interrupt focus.
