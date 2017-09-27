ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 131 reviews

White Gold

Calculated from 131 reviews

White Gold

White Gold from Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid that mixes White Widow with Himalayan Gold. Its dense colas are caked in sticky resin and produce a pungent Haze aroma. White Gold tastes sweet and earthy with a hint of fruitiness, supplying euphoric effects that won’t interrupt focus.

Effects

84 people reported 636 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 63%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 50%
Focused 40%
Stress 28%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 22%
Pain 21%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

131

Photos

Lineage

Himalayan Gold
White Widow
White Gold

Products with White Gold

