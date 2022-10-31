Hippie Crasher
Hippie Crasher effects are mostly calming.
Hippie Crasher is a indica weed strain made by crossing Kush Mints and Wedding Crasher. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hippie Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.
Hippie Crasher helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
