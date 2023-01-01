Hitchhiker
Hitchhiker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Hitchhiker is 27.67% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hitchhiker effects include relaxed, euphoric, and agile. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hitchhiker when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and fatigue. Bred by West Coast Cure, Hitchhiker features flavors like citrus, spicy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Hitchhiker typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. It may provide a happy and relaxing, yet focused mental state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hitchhiker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
