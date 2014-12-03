ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Hog's Breath
Indica

3.8 109 reviews

Hog's Breath

aka Hawgsbreath

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 109 reviews

Hog's Breath

Winner of the 2002 Cannabis Cup for best indica, Hog's breath was bred from Hindu Kush and Afghani. Its dense buds are light and dark green with orange hairs and a healthy amount of crystals. The taste has been described as cheddar and provides a overall tingly mind and body high.

Effects

76 people reported 559 effects
Relaxed 48%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 46%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 35%
Stress 46%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 30%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

109

