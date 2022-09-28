Honey Badger Haze
aka Honey Badger
Honey Badger Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Honey Badger Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Honey Badger Haze, also known as "Honey Badger," is an energizing sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Honey Badger - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Honey Badger Haze weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Honey Badger Haze sensations
Honey Badger Haze helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Honey Badger Haze products near you
Similar to Honey Badger Haze near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—