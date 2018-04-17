Honey Lemon Cheese by Natural Genetics Seeds is a delicious mixture of pungent and sweet strains. Created from UK Cheese x Recon and Ohio Lemon G, this strain emits a skunky, fruity cheese aroma that is as distinctive as the plant’s deep colors and pervasive trichome coverage. This strain has a 63-day flowering time and produces hard nugs dense with resin. Honey Lemon Cheese has been praised by outdoor and indoor growers for its squat, productive plants.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find Honey Lemon Cheese nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Honey Lemon Cheese nearby.
Lineage
Products with Honey Lemon Cheese
Hang tight. We're looking for Honey Lemon Cheese nearby.