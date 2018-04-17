ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Honey Lemon Cheese
Honey Lemon Cheese

Honey Lemon Cheese

Honey Lemon Cheese by Natural Genetics Seeds is a delicious mixture of pungent and sweet strains. Created from UK Cheese x Recon and Ohio Lemon G, this strain emits a skunky, fruity cheese aroma that is as distinctive as the plant’s deep colors and pervasive trichome coverage. This strain has a 63-day flowering time and produces hard nugs dense with resin. Honey Lemon Cheese has been praised by outdoor and indoor growers for its squat, productive plants. 

Honey Lemon Cheese

