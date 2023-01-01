Honeycomb
Honeycomb is the kind of hybrid cannabis strain that sticks to your fingers. Bred by Dewey Cannabis in 2022, Honeycomb combines two beloved strains, Original Glue and Dosidos. This heady concoction of skunky glue terps and doughy sweetness evokes a fresh slab of honeycomb straight from the hive—it’s a strain worthy of a queen bee. Honeycomb offers a buzz that works for both busy days and lazy nights; it was runner-up for Best OG/Gas at the 2023 Northwest Leaf Bowl. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honeycomb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
