ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hong Kong
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Hong Kong

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 57 reviews

Hong Kong

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 57 reviews

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a sativa-dominant cross between sativa favorite Sour Diesel and Sensi Star. This hybrid exhibits the smell and taste characteristic of Sour Diesel: pungent sour citrus aroma lending to an earthy, citrusy, diesel fuel taste. The plant itself has an average, grassy green appearance, but provides both high yield and THC levels. Best used during the daytime, Hong Kong is known for its long-lasting effects which are energetic and positive. Keep your snacks close by—many patients also report that Hong Kong will increase their appetite.

Effects

Show all

42 people reported 344 effects
Uplifted 71%
Happy 47%
Relaxed 47%
Energetic 45%
Euphoric 45%
Pain 28%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 16%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

57

write a review

Find Hong Kong nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hong Kong nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Hong Kong
Strain child
Sumo Grande
child

Products with Hong Kong

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hong Kong nearby.

Most popular in