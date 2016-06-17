Sumo Grande is a unique cross that builds off the old school genetics of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel to create Hong Kong, which is then crossed with the sativa Nina Limone, a citrusy yield powerhouse. This gorgeous plant grows big and strong (a testament to its namesake) and creates buds that offer a motivating buzz with minimal paranoia. Use this strain as a pick-me-up that focuses the mind without encumbering the body. Sumo Grande is a proprietary genetic strain created by Colorado Seed Inc.