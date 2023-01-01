stock photo similar to Honolulu Strange
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Honolulu Strange

Honolulu Strange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hawaiian and Afghani strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Honolulu Strange is reported to have an average THC content of 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Honolulu Strange features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Honolulu Strange typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honolulu Strange's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honolulu Strange, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



