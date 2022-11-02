Purple Pineapple Express
aka Pineapple Purple Skunk
Purple Pineapple Express effects are mostly calming.
Purple Pineapple Express potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Pineapple Express is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple-express and Huckleberry Hound. Bred by Annunaki Genetics, Purple Pineapple Express is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Pineapple Express effects make them feel hungry, relaxed, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Pineapple Express when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Purple Pineapple Express features an aroma that are earthy and tropical with a flavor profile of pineapple and grape. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Pineapple Express, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple Pineapple Express sensations
Purple Pineapple Express helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
