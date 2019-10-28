Bred by Cascade Gnome, Huckleberry Soda crosses Black Cherry Soda with Huckleberry Hound. Big dense buds are purple in color with light green accents and pungent berry flavoring. Pungent berry flavors come through on each exhale, which may leave you stuck to the couch in extreme comfort.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find Huckleberry Soda nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Huckleberry Soda nearby.
Lineage
Products with Huckleberry Soda
Hang tight. We're looking for Huckleberry Soda nearby.