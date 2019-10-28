ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Huckleberry Soda

Bred by Cascade Gnome, Huckleberry Soda crosses Black Cherry Soda with Huckleberry Hound. Big dense buds are purple in color with light green accents and pungent berry flavoring. Pungent berry flavors come through on each exhale, which may leave you stuck to the couch in extreme comfort.

Avatar for CinderAdmin
Member since 2019
I have nothing bad to say about this strain. It looks beautiful with it's dark purple nugs, it tastes amazing with it's sweet flavor profiles and it feels so good. Huckleberry Soda is more relaxing and chill but it is not going to be so heavy that you fall asleep. Still very functional. A must if yo...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Huckleberry Hound
parent
Second strain parent
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Strain
Huckleberry Soda

