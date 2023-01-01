Hulkberry
Hulkberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Diesel and OG Kush. This strain is 65% sativa and 35% indica. Hulkberry is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, the average price of Hulkberry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hulkberry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hulkberry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
