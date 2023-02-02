Humboldt Pound Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Humboldt Pound Cake.
Humboldt Pound Cake strain effects
Humboldt Pound Cake strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Humboldt Pound Cake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Humboldt Pound Cake
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in