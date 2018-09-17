ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and the reggae legend Don Carlos, the Don Carlos strain stems from Blackberry OG and Humboldt Sour Diesel genetics. Its aromatic buds radiate with sour, fruity, and diesel notes, and bloom in hues of purple and green. An indica-dominant hybrid with well-balanced effects, Don Carlos provides an uplifting and ethereal high that’s great for any cannabis connoisseur. 

 

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Humboldt Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Don Carlos

