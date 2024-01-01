stock photo similar to Ice Caps
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Ice Caps

aka Ice Capz

Ice Caps is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Blue Power. This strain is 35% sativa and 65% indica. Ice Caps is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sin City Seeds, the average price of Ice Caps typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ice Caps’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Caps, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

