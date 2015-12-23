ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ice Cream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ice Cream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 183 reviews

Ice Cream

aka Ice Cream Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 183 reviews

Ice Cream

Exotic and potent, Ice Cream by Paradise Seeds is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

 

Effects

Show all

123 people reported 923 effects
Happy 52%
Relaxed 49%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 30%
Stress 39%
Depression 38%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 26%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

183

write a review

Find Ice Cream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ice Cream nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Products with Ice Cream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ice Cream nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)

Most popular in