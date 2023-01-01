Birthday Runtz
Birthday Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cake and Ice Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Birthday Runtz combines the best of both worlds, offering a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries, and a sweet vanilla cake terpene profile. Birthday Runtz is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Birthday Runtz effects include feeling happy, giggly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Birthday Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Birthday Runtz features flavors like pineapple, berry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Birthday Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Birthday Runtz has a fast flowering time of 8-9 weeks, and produces large, dense buds that are covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Birthday Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
