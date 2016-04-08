ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Imperial Genetics was created by the breeders who originally brought the OG Kush craze to California and Colorado from Florida. Hoping to bring new, exciting flavors to their classic genetics, they crossed some of their original strains with other West Coast clones, and the IG Kush is one of the first resulting seed lines. Crossing Deadhead OG with ‘92 OG Kush, IG Kush has the sturdy structure and dense, high potency flowers typical of OG Kush strains along with a sweet fruity flavor likened to sour gummy candy. It generally has a THC content ranging from 20-25% with a strong hybrid high combining cerebral and body effects.     

Lineage

Deadhead OG
OG Kush
