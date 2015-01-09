ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Incredible Bulk
Indica

4.4 82 reviews

Incredible Bulk

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Incredible Bulk
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Incredible Bulk is a mixture of three notable indicas. Big Bud combines with Super Skunk and Green Spirit to create the sweet earthy flavors of hash that usher in Incredible Bulk’s relaxing effects. Its sedating effects make Incredible Bulk a great choice to help you unwind at the end of the day. Originally bred by Dr. Krippling for its heavy yields and ease of growth, Incredible Bulk is a very stable plant that makes a compelling case for indoor cultivation. The buds are known to explode in size when grown hydroponically.

50 people reported 472 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 62%
Sleepy 56%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 40%
Insomnia 34%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 28%
Pain 28%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Big Bud
Super Skunk
Incredible Bulk

