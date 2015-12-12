ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Incredible Hulk is a sativa strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.

Effects

Energetic 61%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 51%
Focused 44%
Stress 22%
Depression 16%
Fatigue 16%
Lack of appetite 13%
Pain 13%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 5%
Headache 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
