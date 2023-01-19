Inferno OG
Inferno OG effects are mostly calming.
Inferno OG potency is higher THC than average.
Inferno OG is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Fire OG and Afghan Haze. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, relaxed, and aroused. Inferno OG has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Inferno OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Inferno OG strain effects
Inferno OG strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
