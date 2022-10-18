Island Chill effects are mostly energizing.
Island Chill potency is higher THC than average.
Island Chill is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, creative, and relaxed. Island Chill has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Island Chill, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 83% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
