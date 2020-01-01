ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from Washington’s Treehawk Farms, the sativa-dominant Island Poison was created by crossing Durban Poison, Trainwreck, and Afghan. This strain offers a sweet and tropical terpene profile with notes of pine. Island Poison may awaken your senses with a stimulating blast of euphoria that pairs nicely with a daytime activity like taking a bike ride on the beach.

