  Jack Haze
Hybrid

53 reviews

Jack Haze

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Jack Haze

A cross between Jack Herer and Super Silver Haze, this is one giggly hybrid. Sativa-dominant, Jack Haze provides patients with an intense psychoactive sensation. Like drinking a strong cup of coffee, this strain’s energizing and uplifting effects make it great for daytime use. Patients who suffer from depression or stress tend to really enjoy this strain. Jack Haze is quite potent, so it should be used with caution by novice patients.

Effects

35 people reported 253 effects
Uplifted 60%
Happy 54%
Energetic 51%
Euphoric 48%
Giggly 40%
Stress 40%
Depression 37%
Anxiety 34%
Fatigue 31%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 25%
Paranoid 17%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 8%

Reviews

53

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Jack Haze

Most popular in