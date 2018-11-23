ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Jack of Spades

Jack of Spades

Bred by TGA Subcool Seeds, Jack of Spades is a cross between Ace of Spades and Jack The Ripper. Its buds are dark green, fluffy, and wrapped in bright orange hairs. This hybrid offers a sweet and sour aroma with undertones of citrus and pine. The high tends to be introspective, creative, and inspiring while simultaneously relaxing.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Lineage

First strain parent
Ace of Spades
parent
Second strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Strain
Jack of Spades

