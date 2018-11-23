Bred by TGA Subcool Seeds, Jack of Spades is a cross between Ace of Spades and Jack The Ripper. Its buds are dark green, fluffy, and wrapped in bright orange hairs. This hybrid offers a sweet and sour aroma with undertones of citrus and pine. The high tends to be introspective, creative, and inspiring while simultaneously relaxing.
