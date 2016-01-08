ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jacked-Up
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Jacked-Up

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 21 reviews

Jacked-Up

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 21 reviews

Jacked-Up

Originally bred by Heroes of the Farm, Jacked-Up is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Jack Herer and Timewreck. It typically provides strong cerebral, uplifting effects ideal for daytime use. These resin-packed flowers boast a spicy, woody aroma with intricate undertones of berry, citrus, peaches, and apricots. As multifaceted as its flavor profile, Jacked-Up buds are a colorful display of lavender and green pastels bursting with orange hairs.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for IandI
Member since 2014
Kind of have love/hate relationship with Jacked Up. Definitely arousing and creative. The ideas come fast and furious, along with the munchies. While stimulating creatively, this strain drops me into an introspective mood and I get way too engaged with my ideas/thinking, making it difficult to conne...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHungryTalkative
Avatar for ourlife
Member since 2015
Another great one for sex. Definitely arousing - I love this strain because of its strong cerebral, uplifting effects. You could definitely use this for daytime use. I couldn't tell you much about the taste because, quite honestly, when I smoke it I really don't get the taste sensation - however...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Bergeron
Member since 2015
Loved this for getting work done. Uplifting but not frantic. Great
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for HighAF702
Member since 2017
Didn't find anything special about this strain. Purchased a couple of rosin rocket pre-rolls. The first one was rather uneventful. The second one a few days later gave a decent high but nothing earth shattering. I could go either way on this so probably would not be in a hurry to repeat.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for Johndoe883205
Member since 2018
Was not a big fan of this strain. Biggest thing with me was the headache afterwards. Tasted and looked amazing. And the high was very nice. But afterwards is when the headache kicked in.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Jacked-Up nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jacked-Up nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jacked-Up
User uploaded image of Jacked-Up
User uploaded image of Jacked-Up

Lineage

First strain parent
Timewreck
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Jacked-Up

Products with Jacked-Up

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jacked-Up nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Rob Ford Kush, Buddha’s Hand, Doox, Nicole Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Rob Ford Kush, Buddha’s Hand, Doox, Nicole Kush, and More

Most popular in