Originally bred by Heroes of the Farm, Jacked-Up is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Jack Herer and Timewreck. It typically provides strong cerebral, uplifting effects ideal for daytime use. These resin-packed flowers boast a spicy, woody aroma with intricate undertones of berry, citrus, peaches, and apricots. As multifaceted as its flavor profile, Jacked-Up buds are a colorful display of lavender and green pastels bursting with orange hairs.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
21
IandI
ourlife
Bergeron
HighAF702
Johndoe883205
Find Jacked-Up nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jacked-Up nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Jacked-Up
Hang tight. We're looking for Jacked-Up nearby.