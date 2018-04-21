ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jah Goo
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Jah Goo

Indica

4.5 22 reviews

Jah Goo

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 22 reviews

Jah Goo
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Jah Goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of Purple Jasmine and Goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Jah Goo expresses alluring qualities from both its parents, including bright pink hairs, multifaceted foliage, and an abundance of trichomes. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

22

Show all

Avatar for reignman40
Member since 2018
I picked up an ounce of this last week. I tend to stray more towards heavy indicas as I deal with stomach pain from gastroparesis most of the day. This instantly became a top 3 strain I’ve ever smoked. Have just tried flower personally but this is a nice heavy indica. I do find it harder to work th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for donlibya88
Member since 2017
this is really good strain taste so good and gives that old school body high really nice for a long day of work or right after a showe. you should not wake and bake it cuz it knocks u out but no one has the right to say not to wake and bake. it's fire like better than blue dream
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for DaMegaTaco
Member since 2018
While the descriptions say things about Jasmine and Aff-goo I do not believe that. I believe more that it is a cross of The Light of Jah & Afgoo as it taste exactly like Jack yet has a bit more of a relaxing effect. It's great for all around use. Personally I smoke it by itself in the day, I add CB...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Dramaking1145
Member since 2019
Actually made me feel really relaxed and knocked my ass out which is something not a lot of strains do for me anymore. Definitely keep it on deck as a night strain though as it can couch lock you and make anything requiring too much focus or energy a bit harder to manage.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Mamasmokes76
Member since 2018
Jah goo is a good indica. It has a strong smell and is very calming. While I was relaxed I didn't feel tired. I felt more relaxed breathing & a bit of a tingly body high. Jah goo made my eyes and eyelids "stoney" feeling....yay!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Jah Goo nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jah Goo nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Goo
parent
Strain
Jah Goo

Products with Jah Goo

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jah Goo nearby.

Most popular in