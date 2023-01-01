Jelly Mints
aka Mint Jelly
Jelly Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Jelly Breath. This strain is a cool and refreshing companion for those lazy afternoons and weekends - the perfect blend of sedation and happiness, all wrapped up in an earthy sweet package. Jelly Mints is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Mints effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by In House Genetics, Jelly Mints features flavors like mint, sweet and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jelly Mints typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel relaxed, happy, and hungry, Jelly Mints might be the one for you. This strain has a delicious minty flavor that will leave your mouth feeling fresh and your body feeling blissful. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
