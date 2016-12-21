Jock Horror is sativa-dominant hybrid parented by Northern Lights and two other strains of the Skunk and Haze families. These resinous buds offer a fresh, unique aroma with uplifting effects. Best produced indoors, growers can expect these tall plants to flower between 9 and 11 weeks.
