Juicy Jack combines the tropical flavors of Juicy Fruit with the therapeutic attributes of Jack Herer. This hybrid is balanced between its indica and sativa heritage but its effects lean towards the creative, uplifting buzz associated with sativas. Juicy Jack creates a flavorful mouthful of sweet berry notes that mingle with a spiced, earthy musk to usher in a euphoric burst of heady effects.
