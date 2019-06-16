Bred by The Plug Genetics, Jungle Scout Cookies, a cross of Jungle Kush and GSC, was bred to produce bigger yields. The cookie dough flavor has gassy undertones, making for a tasty treat, and the high tends to be heavy, potent, and euphoric. Jungle Scout Cookies is best reserved for an evening with nothing on your schedule.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Monk_SevenSixty
nhoshaye94
ColeSlaw913
Find Jungle Scout Cookies nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jungle Scout Cookies nearby.
Lineage
Products with Jungle Scout Cookies
Hang tight. We're looking for Jungle Scout Cookies nearby.