Hybrid

4.3 4 reviews

Jungle Scout Cookies

Jungle Scout Cookies

Bred by The Plug Genetics, Jungle Scout Cookies, a cross of Jungle Kush and GSC, was bred to produce bigger yields. The cookie dough flavor has gassy undertones, making for a tasty treat, and the high tends to be heavy, potent, and euphoric. Jungle Scout Cookies is best reserved for an evening with nothing on your schedule.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Monk_SevenSixty
Member since 2019
My personal all-time favorite strain. Beautiful dark purple nugs that have renounced trichomes and a cookie undertone. Flavor is similar to the classic GSC but different enough to enjoy even if you had smoked cookies frequently prior. High is very indica-like and leaves you feeling very relaxed and ...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for nhoshaye94
Member since 2015
Relaxing & Up, at the same time... lol
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for ColeSlaw913
Member since 2019
JSC almost felt like a Sativa strain to me. It leaves me feeling very focused and talkative.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Jungle Scout Cookies

