stock photo similar to Jungle Sunset
Hybrid

Jungle Sunset

Jungle Sunset is a stony hybrid weed strain bred by—who else?—Jungle Boys. Jungle Sunset pairs the earthy sweetness of Sunset Sherbet with the creamy, diesel-laced terps of Seed Junky’s Jungle Cake. The buds are tight, and a mix of dark green and violet covered in chunky, milky trichomes. THC often hits 30%, and makes for a sedating evening smoke. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Sunset, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Jungle Sunset strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Similar to Jungle Sunset near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Jungle Sunset strain reviews5

Strain spotlight

