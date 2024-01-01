stock photo similar to Jungle Sunset
Jungle Sunset
Jungle Sunset is a stony hybrid weed strain bred by—who else?—Jungle Boys. Jungle Sunset pairs the earthy sweetness of Sunset Sherbet with the creamy, diesel-laced terps of Seed Junky’s Jungle Cake. The buds are tight, and a mix of dark green and violet covered in chunky, milky trichomes. THC often hits 30%, and makes for a sedating evening smoke. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Sunset, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Jungle Sunset strain effects
