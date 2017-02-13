ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 41 reviews

Pineapple Fields

Pineapple Fields

Pineapple Fields by Dynasty Seeds is an extremely odoriferous hybrid cross with a long lineage and even longer lasting effects. By crossing Kali Snapple (Snow Bud/Pineapple x Pre-2K Kali Mist) and Ms. Universe #10, Dynasty Seeds achieves a strain with a sweet terpene profile and energizing, clear-headed attributes. Known to produce a good yield over its 9-10 week grow cycle, Pineapple Fields exhibits purple leaves and chunky buds despite its sativa dominance. Enjoy Pineapple Fields throughout the day to elevate mood, curb depression, and stimulate motivation.   

26 people reported 221 effects
Happy 65%
Uplifted 65%
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 53%
Energetic 50%
Stress 38%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 23%
Headaches 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 15%
Paranoid 11%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 3%

41

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Strain
Pineapple Fields

