Kandahar, named after the homeland of its ancestor, is a 90% indica strain bred by the Ministry of Cannabis. Its Afghani parent, grown near the city of Kandahar, was crossed with an unknown Afghan Skunk hybrid to help lighten some of the indica intensity. The result is a powerful but functional strain that goes best with relaxing activities at home. Its aroma is a complex blend of earthy wood with nutty undertones that are only fully realized in Kandahar’s taste. Kandahar exhibits the typical indica stature: short, bushy plants with thick layers of crystal trichomes. Indoor gardens finish flowering between 8 and 9 weeks, while outdoor harvest falls at the beginning of October.