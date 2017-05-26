Cultivated by Joseph Arthur Botanicals in Colorado, Kelly Hill Gold is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain that crosses Acapulco Gold and Chemdawg 4. With buds that are large and full of orange pistils, this strain gives off strong earthy notes and the smell of burnt coffee. Averaging at 24.5% THC, its potent effects will send you into a relaxed and euphoric state that can help alleviate anxiety and stress.