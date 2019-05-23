ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kerosene is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel with The White. It holds onto the Sour Diesel smell while taking on the trichome production of The White, ultimately building a distinctive and memorable strain in both appearance and effect. Expect uplifting but powerful euphoria that pairs well with creative activities.

Avatar for MaddestMonkey88
Member since 2019
This strain is pure gas that hits like a dab🤯
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for CinderAdmin
Member since 2019
This strain hits me interestingly. The "The White" side gives me that heavy body feel but the "Sour Diesel" side makes my mind race. I think this is the perfect movie night strain.
EnergeticSleepy
Avatar for sqg491
Member since 2019
WOW!!! This is some very hot fire! I wouldn't recommend for beginners and I STRONGLY recommend even experience smokers to start with a smaller than normal amount and let it hit you. My first 2 times smoking this I rolled a bit too much and both had my passed out within 30 minutes, but when I cut ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

The White
Sour Diesel
