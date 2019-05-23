Kerosene is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel with The White. It holds onto the Sour Diesel smell while taking on the trichome production of The White, ultimately building a distinctive and memorable strain in both appearance and effect. Expect uplifting but powerful euphoria that pairs well with creative activities.
