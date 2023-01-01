stock photo similar to Kidney Punch
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Kidney Punch

Kidney Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and Cherry Pie. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Kidney Punch is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Thrive Cannabis Collective, the average price of Kidney Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Kidney Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kidney Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Kidney Punch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Kidney Punch products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Kidney Punch near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight