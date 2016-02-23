Said to be a sativa landrace from the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, King’s Bread (or King’s Breath) delivers mellowing and euphoric cerebral effects. Finger-like bulbs reach out from the citrus-scented buds wrapped in crystal trichomes. Lamb’s Bread is counted among its progeny, although King’s Bread’s lineage is not well documented. Pain relief, appetite stimulation, and stress alleviation are just a few of the therapeutic benefits King’s Bread has to offer.
