Sativa

3.9 28 reviews

King's Bread

aka King's Breath

King's Bread

Said to be a sativa landrace from the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, King’s Bread (or King’s Breath) delivers mellowing and euphoric cerebral effects. Finger-like bulbs reach out from the citrus-scented buds wrapped in crystal trichomes. Lamb’s Bread is counted among its progeny, although King’s Bread’s lineage is not well documented. Pain relief, appetite stimulation, and stress alleviation are just a few of the therapeutic benefits King’s Bread has to offer.

22 people reported 178 effects
Euphoric 72%
Uplifted 68%
Creative 63%
Happy 54%
Focused 50%
Stress 59%
Depression 45%
Anxiety 45%
Fatigue 22%
Pain 22%
Headache 18%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 4%
Dry eyes 4%

Reviews

28

write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
King's Bread

