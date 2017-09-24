ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Godzilla Glue by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank is a blend of Gorilla Glue #4 from Amazon Organics and Pua Mana’s own Killa Kine King Kamehameha Kailua-Kona Gold. This sticky, tropical coupling produces monstrous green stalks with fat, resinous colas that reek of pungent earth and pine with a hint of sweet tropical breeze. Godzilla Glue’s powerful euphoria is suited for seasoned consumers. It can become rather sedative with continued consumption, so enjoy Godzilla Glue with care. This strain’s high-THC content and robust genetics make it a welcome challenge for strain hunters and heavyweights.    

24 people reported 244 effects
Relaxed 104%
Sleepy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 54%
Happy 50%
Stress 45%
Depression 41%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 29%
Headaches 25%
Dry mouth 50%
Dry eyes 29%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

Kona Gold
Kona Gold
parent
Original Glue
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Godzilla Glue

