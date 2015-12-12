Kraken is a mythical strain of unknown parentage brought to us from Spanish breeder Buddha Seeds. Breeding with power and production in mind, this indica hybrid produces chunky, dense buds with a blanket of crystal resin. Producing big harvests and intensely euphoric effects, this monster of an indica lives up to its name.
