ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kraken
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kraken

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 33 reviews

Kraken

aka Kracken

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 33 reviews

Kraken

Kraken is a mythical strain of unknown parentage brought to us from Spanish breeder Buddha Seeds. Breeding with power and production in mind, this indica hybrid produces chunky, dense buds with a blanket of crystal resin. Producing big harvests and intensely euphoric effects, this monster of an indica lives up to its name. 

Effects

Show all

21 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 76%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 28%
Insomnia 42%
Stress 42%
Pain 38%
Muscle spasms 28%
Anxiety 28%
Dry eyes 28%
Dry mouth 19%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

33

more reviews
write a review

Find Kraken nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kraken nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Kraken
User uploaded image of Kraken
User uploaded image of Kraken
User uploaded image of Kraken
User uploaded image of Kraken

Products with Kraken

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kraken nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Kraken, Harry Potter, Incredible Hulk, Mt. Rainier, and More
New Strains Alert: Kraken, Harry Potter, Incredible Hulk, Mt. Rainier, and More

Most popular in