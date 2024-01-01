stock photo similar to Krypto Chronic 1
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Krypto Chronic 1

Krypto Chronic 1 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Compound Genetics from a genetic cross of (Alien Cookies x Fruity Pebbles OG) x Jet Fuel Gelato and grown by Fig Farms. Clumpy buds of green and purple shine with opaque trichomes, and they reek of sweet peach, tar, and dirty gym socks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Krypto Chronic 1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

