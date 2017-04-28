KT Dawg offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. KT Dawg’s aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity. KT Dawg is a cross of Kunduz, Tang Tang, and Stardawg.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
DrewJudah
chaaanny
JayLeon16
Discombobulated
SmokeyTheKid
Find KT Dawg nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry KT Dawg nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with KT Dawg
Hang tight. We're looking for KT Dawg nearby.