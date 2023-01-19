Kush Mountain
Kush Mountain effects are mostly energizing.
Kush Mountain potency is higher THC than average.
Kush Mountain is a indica weed strain made by crossing White Walker Kush and Blue Flame. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and uplifted. Kush Mountain has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Kush Mountain, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Kush Mountain
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Kush Mountain strain effects
Kush Mountain strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kush Mountain products near you
Similar to Kush Mountain near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—