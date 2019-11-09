ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Flame
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blue Flame
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Blue Flame

Blue Flame

Super Blue Dream and Inferno Haze come together to create a Haze-forward cultivar bred by the Gage Green Group. It mixes the sweet berry and haze aromas from Super Blue Dream with the peppery scents of Inferno Haze. This strain produces a creative, energetic high with a heavy feel thanks to Inferno Haze.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find Blue Flame nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Flame nearby.

Products with Blue Flame

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Flame nearby.

Most popular in