Super Blue Dream and Inferno Haze come together to create a Haze-forward cultivar bred by the Gage Green Group. It mixes the sweet berry and haze aromas from Super Blue Dream with the peppery scents of Inferno Haze. This strain produces a creative, energetic high with a heavy feel thanks to Inferno Haze.
